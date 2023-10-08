At least 1 injured in 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Officers and Medics responded to a crash on Hillcrest Ave and Main St around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that there were injuries but did not know how many people were involved or the severity of the injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

