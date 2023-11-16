Local

At least 1 hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff
A worker was crushed to death by an industrial robot at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea on Tuesday.

At least 1 hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County FILE PHOTO (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WHIO Staff

CLAY TWP. — At least one person is hurt following a crash in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

>>Ramp remains closed on EB I-70 in Englewood to due jackknifed semi; 1 hospitalized

Officers and medics were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 49 and Brookville Salem Road in Clay Township on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that at least one person is hurt in this crash.

We working to learn the severity of the injuries and what hospital medics transported the patient.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read