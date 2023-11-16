At least 1 hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

CLAY TWP. — At least one person is hurt following a crash in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 49 and Brookville Salem Road in Clay Township on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that at least one person is hurt in this crash.

We working to learn the severity of the injuries and what hospital medics transported the patient.

The crash remains under investigation.

