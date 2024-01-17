At least 1 hurt following injury crash, local street closed

CLAYTON — Officers and medics have closed a local street following an injury crash Wednesday morning.

Clayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:14 a.m. at N Main Street and Woolery Lane on initial reports of an injury crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that Main Street closed in both directions of Woolery Lane.

One person was reportedly complaining of chest pain, according to dispatchers.

A tow truck has been dispatched to the scene.

