At least 1 hurt following injury crash, local street closed

CLAYTON — Officers and medics have closed a local street following an injury crash Wednesday morning.
Clayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 7:14 a.m. at N Main Street and Woolery Lane on initial reports of an injury crash.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that Main Street closed in both directions of Woolery Lane.
One person was reportedly complaining of chest pain, according to dispatchers.
A tow truck has been dispatched to the scene.
