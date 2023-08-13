At least 1 hurt following crash, vehicle on its side, in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics have responded to a crash in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched to 5900 block of Old Troy Pike around 12:32 a.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Scanner traffic indicated a vehicle was on its side.

At least one person suffered injuries.

