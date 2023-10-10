At least 1 hurt following crash in Darke County

TWIN TOWNSHIP — At least one person was hurt following a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning.

Deputies, medics, and firefighters were dispatched at 5:52 a.m. to Gordan Landis Road and Grubbs Rex Road on initial reports of an injury crash, Darke County Sheriff’s dispatchers told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated two vehicles were involved and suffered heavy damage.

We are working to learn the extent of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

