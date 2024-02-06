At least 1 hurt following crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning.

Medics and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at around 5:55 a.m. to U.S. 127 and Brock Cosmos Road on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are at the scene but could not provide any other details.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that two vehicles were reportedly involved.

Drivers should expect delays in that area.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

