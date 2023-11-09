At least 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

BETHEL TWP. — At least one person is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Thursday morning.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 6:41 a.m. to U.S. 40 and State Route 571 on initial reports of a crash.

Two vehicles are involved and there are minor injuries, OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there was moderate damage to one of the vehicles.

We are working to learn how serious the injuries are.

The crash remains under investigation.

