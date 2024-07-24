UPDATE: All lanes closed on EB I-70 in Preble County due to semi crash; at least 1 hurt

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:00 a.m.

All lanes are closed after a crash involving three semis on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Preble County.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta has alternate routes for drivers and News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene. We have LIVE updates on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes on its top on SB I-75 in West Carrollton

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics responded at 4:13 a.m. to initial reports of a crash on I-70 EB just past the Ohio/Indiana line.

Three semis are involved and all lanes of I-70 EB are blocked as CareFlight has been requested, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

At least one person is hurt.

Jake says this crash is near the Ohio Welcome Center on I-70 EB.

We will update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

At least one person is hurt after a crash involving three semis on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Preble County early Wednesday morning.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta has the latest information and ways for drivers to get around this crash LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes on its top on SB I-75 in West Carrollton

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics responded at 4:13 a.m. to initial reports of a crash on I-70 EB just past the Ohio/Indiana line.

Three semis are involved, and the right lane is blocked, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

At least one person is hurt.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group