Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries have been reported after a car crash in Dayton Monday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Dayton police and medics were called to the intersection of N Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue on reports of a serious crash just before 10 p.m.

Both roads are closed at this time and drivers should find a different route.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

