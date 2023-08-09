Law enforcement searching for Montgomery Co. man wanted for break-in, theft

DAYTON — Law enforcement is searching for a man wanted in Montgomery County for various theft charges.

Charles House Jr, 18, is wanted in the county for burglary, felony theft and receiving stolen property, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

House is accused of breaking into an occupied house on Steiner Avenue on March 29 and being in possession of a stolen gun, according to court documents.

Further details about what led up to the burglary or the theft was unavailable.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP (7867).





