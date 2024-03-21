Law enforcement to conduct area joint traffic enforcement today on I-75

DAYTON — Drivers may see extra law enforcement along Interstate 75 today.

The Montgomery County Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail (JTED) will be conducting joint traffic enforcement on I-75 in Dayton, according to a JTED spokesperson.

Dayton Police officers will be working in conjunction with Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol along Interstate 75 and State Route 48 today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Montgomery County.

The partnership aims to collaboratively reduce crashes and suppress crime on the roads, the spokesperson said.

The purpose of the initiative is to raise awareness, provide education, and promote transparency in the community through traffic safety measures.

