Law enforcement agencies team up to help cut crashes, crime on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies spent four hours Tuesday teaming up to keep an eye on Interstate 75.

The goal was to help cut crashes and crime on the road.

As News Center 7 as previously reported, there have been several issues om the southbound contraflow lane since it opened.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped Sidney police chase a car that ended on I-75. Two people were taken into custody from that pursuit.

Sunday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies showed up to three separate crashes all within about an hour and 15 minutes apart from each other. The first crash was in the contraflow lane involving six cars. The second crash was also in the contraflow lane. The third crash involved two cars near the entrance of the contraflow lane.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said drivers in this lane should slow down, put down the distractions and be extra alert.

