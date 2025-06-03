‘Latin sensation’ joins concert lineup for historic MLB game to be played on motorsports track

BRISTOL, TN — A chart-topping Latin performer will be joining a long-time country music star for a historic MLB game featuring the Cincinnati Reds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Pitbull will join headliner Tim McGraw for a pregame concert at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 2.

It will be the first MLB game to be played on a motorsport track.

The two will perform before the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves in this historic game for the MLB.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a media release, all MLB Speedway Classic ticket holders will have access to the pregame concert.

The show starts one hour before the first pitch of the game, which is the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee.

With hits like “Give Me Everything,” “Timber,” and “Fireball,” Pitbull is known for his stage presence and feel-good anthems.

Pitbull made headlines with Tim McGraw in 2024 when they released “Get Get Get Down,” a racing-inspired single.

Pitbull has an extensive history with the MLB. He performed at Citi Field before the 2013 MLB All-Star Game and at loanDepot Park before the 2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, according to the media release.

Pitbull also collaborated with MLB player José Iglesias on the 2024 “OMG” remix, which was an anthem for the New York Mets during their run in the postseason.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group