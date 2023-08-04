Large police presence near Dayton VA after pair of vehicle fires in Montgomery County

DAYTON — There is a large police presence in Dayton following a pair of vehicle fires in Montgomery County Friday morning.

Dayton officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Liscum Drive around 5:16 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Several police officers and sheriff’s deputies are in the area near the Dayton VA grounds, viewers told our newsroom.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 they are searching for a female who fled the scene. They also confirmed there was an earlier vehicle fire on Infirmary Road near the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 4:43 a.m.

It is unknown if the female is a suspect in these two incidents.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

