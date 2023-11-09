Large police presence in Dayton early this morning

There was a large police presence in Dayton early Thursday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Large police presence in Dayton

Dayton police and medics could be seen at Saint Clair and 1st Streets just after 3 a.m.

Video and photos from News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz show one person in handcuffs.

Officers were searching inside a car.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that Dayton police officers were in the area but could not confirm any other information.

We are reaching out to Dayton Police for more information on why officers and medics were dispatched to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Saint Clair and 1st Streets Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff









©2023 Cox Media Group