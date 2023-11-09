Large pickup trucks’ rear seat passengers at risk, study says

A new series of crash tests on large pickup trucks produced mixed results.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked at four popular brands: Ram, Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.

All of them performed well during a side-impact collision.

In a head-on crash, the vehicles protected the driver, but all four were given marginal or poor grades for preventing injury to riders in the backseat.

“In all four cases, the pelvis of the rear occupant slid under the belt,” Joe Nolan, Senior Vice President of Research said.

Nolan and researchers at the IIHS used a dummy about the size of an adolescent.

He said it can be dangerous when the pelvis slides under the belt.

“We see a problem in the rear seat occupants where abdominal injuries could be quite severe,” Nolan said.

Researchers stress that overall, today’s vehicles are very safe but the new test is exposing some flaws in regards to back seat performance.

The same crash has been studied in other vehicles, from mini-vans to SUVs, and also produced poor results.

The IIHS wants automakers to redesign seat belts in the back to be as safe and effective as those in the front.

“So the automakers have demonstrated a long record of being able to make changes once issues have been identified and we expect that they’ll do the same in this case,” Nolan said.

The IIHS said automakers are already looking at making those changes in future vehicles.









