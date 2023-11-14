Large controlled burn fills Greene Co. skies with smoke

GREENE COUNTY — A large controlled burn filled the sky with smoke in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. smoke from the fire on the east side of state Route 42 and just south of Spring Valley became visible on Storm Center 7′s weather radar.

The burn is being conducted at the Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department’s Southwest Wellfield, according to a social media post.

The burn started at 10 am. and is expected to be completed by 5 or 6 p.m.

>> 15 students among 18 transported to hospitals after deadly bus crash in Licking County

The agency said controlled burns promote biodiversity, reduce invasive species, prevent wildfires, and improve soil fertility.

“Please be assured that this controlled burn will be conducted by trained professionals with extensive experience in managing such events safely. Every precaution will be taken to ensure the well-being of our residents and the surrounding environment,” the social media post states.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers confirmed they are aware of the burn and it is permitted.

More information about the burn can be found here.





©2023 Cox Media Group