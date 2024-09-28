Large apartment development getting mixed reactions from Centerville community

CENTERVILLE — A plan to build 300 apartments in Centerville has people talking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, some people are concerned about the land developer’s intentions, but others welcome the expansion.

TRENDING STORIES:

Centerville resident Kristina Russo said she found out about this development a few months ago.

Continental Properties plan shows 300 apartments in two-story buildings.

“I don’t feel like it should be in my backyard,” Russo said.

Russo said she didn’t anticipate this kind of development when she moved to the area.

“I’m used to having a green space with wildlife and my kids play back there. It bothers me that it’s going to be apartments with all of these people, all of the noise, all of the lights, all of the traffic,” she said.

The plan calls for 13 buildings near the corner of Wilmington Pike and State Route 725.

Some Centerville residents say they are excited about the additional housing opportunities.

“I’m for growth, for more development and I know that by bringing more money to the city and I believe in development, if it’s done properly,” Deogratis Eustace said.

Eustace has lived in Centerville for almost 20 years and likes the idea of extra tax money for the city and expanding the community.

“Maybe fresh from college. Those kind of young people we don’t have in Centerville so the city will grow that way,” Eustace said.

Officials with the City of Centerville said they would talk about the development before the planning commission meeting in October.

News Center 7 reached out to the developer but did not hear back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



