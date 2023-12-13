Lane closures to take place this weekend on U.S. 35 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Lane closures are expected to take place this weekend on U.S. 35 in Greene County.

It will take place during the evening and overnight hours.

There will be single-lane closures taking place in both directions of U.S. 35 at the Valley and Trebein Roads, an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson said.

This is due to modifications to the existing traffic signals.

It will take place Sunday, December 17, starting at 7 p.m. and will go until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

During that time, the traffic signal will be in flashing mode, except for a short period when the signal will be dark.

U.S. 35 will remain open, but law enforcement will be there to maintain traffic as needed through the intersection.

