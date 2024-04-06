Local

Lane closures to occur on multiple State Routes in Miami County this week

By WHIO Staff

Road Closed Sign

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — Lanes will be closed on multiple State Routes due to construction in Miami County this week.

Both State Route 55 and State Route 48 will experience lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, April 9. Closures will last through July 2024.

>> Road reconstruction project to shift lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County this week

SR 55 will be closed between Franklin Street and Skylark Drive. SR 48 will be closed between Mote Drive and the Pleasant Hill corporation limits.

Crews will be using a flagging operation at intersections to maintain traffic. Construction crews will be repaving the roadway on both state routes.



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read