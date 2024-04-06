Lane closures to occur on multiple State Routes in Miami County this week

MIAMI COUNTY — Lanes will be closed on multiple State Routes due to construction in Miami County this week.

Both State Route 55 and State Route 48 will experience lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, April 9. Closures will last through July 2024.

>> Road reconstruction project to shift lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County this week

SR 55 will be closed between Franklin Street and Skylark Drive. SR 48 will be closed between Mote Drive and the Pleasant Hill corporation limits.

Crews will be using a flagging operation at intersections to maintain traffic. Construction crews will be repaving the roadway on both state routes.









©2024 Cox Media Group