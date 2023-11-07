Lane closures on I-71 to occur due to bridge rehabilitation project

WARREN COUNTY — Lane closures will occur this week due to the continuation of the bridge rehabilitation project in Warren County.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 8, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will remove the existing parapet walls on the Waynesville Road bridge over Interstate 71, which will require lane closures on the interstate.

Beginning at 9 a.m. the right lane of I-71 North will be closed until around midnight, then the left lane will be closed until 5 a.m.

The flow of traffic will be maintained on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Waynesville Rd will remain closed through December 23, and motorists will be detoured via State Route 350, State route 123, and Wilmington Rd.





