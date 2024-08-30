Labor Day Sales: Here’s what you should buy

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also a big weekend for sales.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz has expert advice on News Center 7 at 6:00.

To get the best deals you have to know exactly what to buy.

We will continue updating this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]