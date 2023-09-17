Kroger to offer a free doughnut if the Bengals win a game

CINCINNATI — Kroger is offering a sweet treat for Bengals fans if the Cincinnati team wins a game.

“Today, the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger is announcing a sweet deal for shoppers as the Cincinnati Bengals take the field for their first home game of the 2023 football season,” a spokesperson for Kroger said.

>> A.J. Green returns to Cincinnati to officially retire as Bengal

From now until the end of the season, Kroger is offering one free doughnut per customer the day after the Bengals win a game.

This deal will last through the entire 2023 football season, ending on Feb. 12, 2024.





©2023 Cox Media Group