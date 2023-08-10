Kitchen suffers damage following house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A kitchen was badly damaged following a house fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 700 block of N. Belmont Avenue on initial reports of a house, Springfield Fire Rescue Division posted on social media.

They found heavy smoke showing after arriving at the scene.

The fire was found in the kitchen and extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, Springfield Fire said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

N Belmont Avenue Kitchen Fire Photo credit to Springfield Fire Rescue Division Facebook Page





