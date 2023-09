MASON — If you were planning on going to Kings Island this weekend, you may have to reschedule your plans.

Park officials announced on social media that it will be closed today and tomorrow.

>> Trotwood launching new communication strategy with neighbors today

“Kings Island will be closed September 8 & 9 for private events,” the post read.

The park will reopen to the public on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2023 Cox Media Group