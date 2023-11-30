Kids exposed to ‘potentially harmful’ noise from infancy, effects could last lifetime, study shows

The American Academy of Pediatrics is sounding the alarm, warning that the excessive noise that kids and teens are exposed to might have permanent consequences.

Sometimes, exposure to excessive noise levels is unavoidable. Other times, it’s not so unavoidable.

“My daughter has earbuds in her ears at all times, unless she’s lost them,” Candi Carter, a Montclair New Jersey resident said.

The use of earbuds is a battle most parents have given into, despite the damage these devices can cause to kids’ and teens’ hearing.

“It’s hard to get these things away from them,” Christina Cattell, of Montclair, New Jersey, said.

Experts say that these earbuds are usually too loud.

A new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that many kids are exposed to potentially harmful noise from infancy. And the effects can last a lifetime.

“Once hearing is lost, that is generally permanent,” Dr. Sophie Balk, a pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore said.

Dr. Balk is also the lead author of the new study on noise and its effects on hearing loss in children.

“It could be like immediately after a loud blast, like an explosion. But more likely it’s due to repeated exposures over time to less loud noises, but noises that are still too loud,” Dr. Balk said.

Repeated exposures can often be linked to headphones or earbuds. The study also noted concerns about Infants’ exposure to sound machines.

“If you are going to use a sleep machine, set it at the lowest volume possible, for the shortest time possible, and set it as far away from the baby as possible,” Dr. Balk said.

Experts say that turning down the volume along with taking listening breaks can help prevent hearing loss, and kids and teens should use earbuds with caution.





