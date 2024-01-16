Kids to be bundled up as they head back to school after long weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Kids in the Miami Valley are scheduled to be heading back to school today after the long holiday weekend.

>>STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business closures and delays

>>Wind Chill Advisory for parts of region, light snow possible this morning; Bitter cold today

Those who will be waiting outside for the bus should be bundled up if they are out in the cold this morning.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is reporting live from a school barn in Greene County NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

She spoke with a pediatric doctor who told her how dangerous these cold temperatures can be for kids.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz also says we have temperatures in the single digits this morning and will climb to the teens this afternoon. Parts of the region are under a Wind Child Advisory until 11 a.m.

She also has the latest on these cold temperatures and when we will see temperatures increase also on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

©2024 Cox Media Group