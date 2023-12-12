UPDATE: Kettering fires employee arrested on child porn charges

KETTERING — UPDATE:

The Kettering School Board decided Tuesday night to fire a teacher arrested on child porn charges.

Matthew Koehler is no longer an employee with Kettering City Schools, the board announced after leaving executive session.

Koehler is also not permitted to be on school property, according to the school board.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering changes employment status for teacher arrested on child porn charges

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering Schools employee Matthew Koehler was arrested on Dec. 6 on child porn charges.

Soon after Koehler was put on suspended pay without pay status — now it appears the district is discussing his future as an employee with the district.

Right now Koehler is on electronic home monitoring and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.









