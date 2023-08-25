A Kettering restaurant is about to reopen after being forced to close following a fire last year.

>>PHOTOS: Kettering restaurant to reopen next month after kitchen fire forced closure

Bright Moon Buffet has been closed since last November after a kitchen fire at the 2900 block of Wilmington Pike, the restaurant wrote on social media.

They were hoping initially to reopen about two to three months after the fire, but there was an extensive amount of damage to the kitchen.

Bright Moon Buffet also announced a delay of the grand opening back in June.

The restaurant announced on social media that the reopening will take place on September 16.

“Passed our health department inspection today which means we can proceed to order product, make finishing touches, etc.” they said.

The time of the grand opening has not yet been announced.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Grand Buffet to reopen after kitchen fire last year Photo credit to Grand Buffet's Facebook page

©2023 Cox Media Group