Kettering residents could see changes in water pressure, water discoloration today; Here’s why

KETTERING — Residents in Kettering may experience changes in their water today.

The Kettering Fire Department said it was notified by Montgomery County Water Services that important maintenance will be performed at a pump station that services residents.

Maintenance is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and could take up to 8 hours.

During this time, residents may experience lower water pressure and possibly water discoloration, the fire department said.

For more information or questions, you can contact Montgomery County Water Services at (937) 781-2678.

