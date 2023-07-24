Kettering Police Department hosting ‘Catalytic Convertor Marking Event’

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is hosting another event to deter catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The police department said in a social media post it will be holding a catalytic converter marking event Saturday, August 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midas at 2390 E. Dorothy Lane.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome, the post said.

To schedule your appointment you can call Lt. Moore at 937-296-3335.

You do not need to be a resident of Kettering to participate.

This is important regardless of the age of your vehicle, all converters have the rare earth metals sought by thieves,” the police department said.

