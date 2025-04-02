Kettering Police begin Blue Envelope Program, aims to ease communication for drivers with autism

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is the latest Miami Valley police department to implement the Blue Envelope Program.

The Blue Envelope is where drivers store their driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance card and emergency contact information, according to a press release from Kettering police.

The Blue Envelope also has guidance for officers and the driver that aims to streamline communication and reduce misunderstandings, the release says.

This system is designed to reduce stress and confusion for drivers with autism spectrum disorder and allow officers to recognize they may need to adjust their communication style, according to the press release.

Starting on April 3, community members can find Blue Envelopes in the Kettering Police Department lobby and the front desk at the Kettering Government Center.

