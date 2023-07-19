Kettering police asking for help identifying theft suspect

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

>> Person shot while repossessing vehicle in Dayton

The person is suspected of stealing a credit card at a business at Town and County and then using it at the Walmart on W. Dorothy Lane on Sunday, July 16.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective T. Engles at 937-296-3251.

We need your assistance identifying a theft suspect. This subject is suspected of stealing a credit card at a business... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group