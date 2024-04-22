Kettering police asking for help identifying suspect in criminal damaging case

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for criminal damaging that occurred at a local business.

The incident happened at Dots Market on Friday at approximately 12:05 p.m., the police department said in a social media post.

The vehicle involved is described to be a black Chevy Equinox displaying a possible plate in the rear window. It was last seen leaving the lot westbound on Patterson Road.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anything is asked to contact Ptl. Jung at (937)296-2555, reference report #24-018876.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Criminal damaging suspect (Kettering Police Department)





