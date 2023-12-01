Kettering Navy service member reunited with family for holidays

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN — A Kettering Navy service member has reunited with his family for the holidays.
>>Northwestern Local Schools announces superintendent leaving role under ‘mutual agreement’
Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew White, Kettering, greeted his wife at a pier in Japan on November 19, according to the U.S. Navy.
He returned following a six-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.
During his time on the USS Ronald Reagan, he helped conduct exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, Indonesian Navy, and Republic of Korea Navy.
The USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group Five and provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States.
It supports alliances and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
©2023 Cox Media Group