Kettering Navy service member reunited with family for holidays

By WHIO Staff

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN — A Kettering Navy service member has reunited with his family for the holidays.

Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew White, Kettering, greeted his wife at a pier in Japan on November 19, according to the U.S. Navy.

He returned following a six-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his time on the USS Ronald Reagan, he helped conduct exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, Indonesian Navy, and Republic of Korea Navy.

The USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group Five and provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States.

It supports alliances and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

