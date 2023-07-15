KETTERING — A Kettering family got a new free roof Friday.

>>PHOTOS: Kettering family gets new free roof for house

Van Martin Roofing picks two families nominated by the community to get a free roof each year as part of the company’s “On the House Program.”

Cara Arnold was one of the winners.

Her daughter, Gracie, suffers from a rare disease and needs constant care.

“It’s an investment,” Cara told News Center 7. “They have been so generous and kind.”

She said this roof will not only impact the value of their home but their life.

“We chose Cara and Gracie’s story which really has been a struggle for their family,” said Dustin Carl of Van Martin Roofing Company. “We just want to relieve that stress by them not having to worry about a new roof system.”

People can nominate somebody for the program by visiting this website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Kettering Family gets new free roof Photo credit to Cara Arnold and Family

©2023 Cox Media Group