K9 officer to help keep local school district safe

FRANKLIN — A local school district announced that a new officer will be joining its effort to keep students and staff safe.

Future K9 officer Maggie is a springer spaniel, who will be trained to detect explosives and firearms, according to a social media post from the district.

School Resource Officer Jake Lacon introduced Maggie at a recent school board meeting and outlined the district’s new opportunity.

The Board of Education voted to move forward with the partnership, the post said.

Lacon said Maggie’s breed was selected for the job due to its ability to handle large crowds. Springer spaniels are often used in airports by border patrol.

Outside of detecting firearms and explosives, Maggie will also be available to provide emotional support to staff and students, the post said.

Maggie will begin her training soon. An exact date has not been released.

