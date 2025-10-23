K9 helps officers recover several ounces of drugs, gun, during area traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY — A K9 unit helped law enforcement recover several ounces of drugs, cash, and a loaded gun during an area traffic stop.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Deputy Brown and his K9 partner, K9 Kilo, helped the Hamilton Police Department during a recent traffic stop.

K9 Kilo’s free-air sniff during the stop led to a “significant drug and weapon seizure,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers recovered over 85 grams of meth, almost 13 grams of cocaine, and nearly 3 grams of fentanyl. That is over three ounces of drugs.

They also found over $1,400 in cash and a loaded gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers arrested the driver, Gary Rumph, 32.

He was currently on parole for previous drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office stated.

Rumph is facing multiple charges of trafficking and possession of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl. Other charges include permitting drug abuse, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Online jail records indicate that he is in the Butler County Jail.

Gary Rumph Mugshot Photo contributed by Butler County Jail (Butler County Jail)

