K9 helps deputies catch 2 suspects with warrants in Butler County

Two people are in custody after a K9 helped deputies catch them in Butler County.

A New Miami Officer saw two suspects who had warrants and tried to arrest them but got away on foot, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Several deputies responded to help.

Deputy Korando deployed K9 Copper who successfully tracked and found both people.

Alyssa Mooney and Derrick Whicker are both in Butler County Jail, online jail records indicate.

The sheriff’s office said on social media that Whicker was uncooperative and tased while being taken into custody.

