Boy accused of dumping gasoline on another juvenile, setting them on fire, sergeant says

CLARK COUNTY — EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story inaccurately reported that this incident was accidental, but after receiving further information, it was not.

A boy was arrested after he allegedly set another juvenile on fire in Clark County Saturday night, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Scott Elliott said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred in the area of N Mulberry Street and 2nd Street in Tremont City before 8:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Elliott said it appears that one juvenile dumped gasoline on another juvenile and then set them on fire. It is unclear how the fire started.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital. News Center 7 is working to learn how serious their injuries are.

Elliott said the boy was taken into custody, but it is unclear what charges he faces.

Additional details on the juveniles involved in this incident were not immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Elliott said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more details about this incident and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group