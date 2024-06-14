‘Just don’t understand why;’ Family looking for answers after ATV stolen from front yard

DAYTON — An ATV that a family has had for nearly forty years was stolen straight from their front yard.

Luckily, the family installed a security camera two weeks ago, and they captured the thieves in action.

The four-wheeler has been a staple in the family for decades, it’s responsible for some of the best memories they have.

“First time I got it we took all the grandkids to cave lakes and drove it down there,” Richard Hawkins said.





