Jury set to decide fate of man accused in fatal DMAX shooting

MORAINE — Today, the jury will start to decide the fate of the man accused of killing his coworker at the DMAX facility in Moraine.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is breaking down the accused shooter's personal testimony LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Frederick Cox is accused of opening fire at the DMAX plant in Moraine last May.

Thursday, he took to the witness stand and gave an emotional testimony.

Cox told the jury he made a threatening gesture towards the man he’s accused of killing, moments before the gunfire.

Prosecutors say this all centers around a love triangle between Cox, a woman, and the victim, Jeffrey James Allen the Third.

Cox said he tried to speak to the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend, He said her current boyfriend, the victim, came up to him in a threatening way.

“I reached into my bookbag bag and grabbed my pistol and I shot him. Why did you shoot him? I was scared, I was terrified,” Cox said in court Thursday.

Police and prosecutors said Cox fired 12 shots at Allen, continuing to fire even after Allen fell to the floor.

Prosecutors played a taped interview with Cox from the hospital, 10 days after the shooting. He wrote that he shot Allen only twice and shot himself once.

The jury is set to start deliberation at 8:30 a.m. today.

