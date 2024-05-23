Junior high school back open today after plumbing issue in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Some junior high students will return to class today in Huber Heights.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No classes today as repairs continue after water leak at Huber Heights school

As News Center 7 previously reported, Weisenborn Junior High School was closed Monday through Wednesday due to necessary repairs after last weekend’s water leak.

The school will be back open today for the final day of school, Superintendent Jason Enix told News Center 7.

“Electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems have been restored,” he said. “There are additional repairs that will take place over the summer.”

Enix added they are excited to have students and staff back in the building for the last day of school.

The school district wrote on social media that students should report at their report regular time and will be dismissed two hours early.





