Judge rules on competency of man accused of deadly Ohio warehouse shooting

NEW ALBANY — A judge has made a ruling on the competency of a man accused of a deadly shooting at an Ohio warehouse earlier this year.

On Wednesday, a Licking County judge ruled that Bruce Foster III, 28, is competent to stand trial, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

The ruling was based on a report from Central Ohio Behavioral Health and testimony from a doctor.

Foster is accused of firing shots at the KDC One warehouse in New Albany in February.

Kyle Vaver, 38, and Shekhar Chapagai, 30, were killed in the shooting. Four others were injured.

Foster has been charged with 19 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated murder and felonious assault. He previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tyler McCoy told WBNS that there will now be evaluations to determine whether Foster “understood the wrongfulness of his actions as a result of severe mental disease or defect” at the time of the shooting.

