Judge finds Trotwood man not guilty of killing 19-year-old

DATYON — A Montgomery County Commons Pleas Court judge has issued a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a 19-year-old last year.

On Friday, Judge Susan Solle found Quintin Clemons Sr., 40, of Trotwood, not guilty on all charges connected to the shooting death of Destiny Davis, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas court records.

Davis died after being found with a single gunshot wound in the first block of North Alder Street on Feb. 8, 2022.

A Dayton police investigation showed that Clemons and Davis knew each other. Clemons was accused of going to the first block of North Alder Street on Feb. 8, getting out of a vehicle, and shooting Davis.

Clemons was arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges.

Earlier this week, on the day his trial was set to begin, Clemons waived his right to a jury trial and elected for a bench trial, according to court records.

News Center 7 checked at 3 p.m. and Clemons was still listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail.

