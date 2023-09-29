Jackknifed semi closes ramp to SB I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A jackknifed semi is causing issues for drivers in Shelby County this morning.

>>Drivers dealing with limited visibility due to fog across Miami Valley this morning

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. on initial reports of a jackknifed semi on the ramp from Fair Road to Southbound Interstate 75, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The ramp is currently closed.

Troopers and medics are at the scene.

There is no word on when the ramp will reopen.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group