Jackknifed Semi closes I-70 at I-675 ramp

MAD RIVER TWP — The Interstate 70 westbound ramp at Interstate 675 is closed due to a crash.

A commercial semi-truck was on the ramp when it lost control and jackknifed, shutting down the ramp, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No one was injured. The Ohio Department of Transportation is on scene working with Troopers from the Springfield post of the OHSP to reopen the ramp.

OSHP reminds drivers to maintain appropriate following distances and speed limits, especially in inclement weather.

