‘It’s simply not safe;’ Miami Twp. secures $1.5M to make busy road safer for pedestrians

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township has secured state funding to help make a popular roadway safer for pedestrians.

The township has secured $1.5 million in grant funding for safety improvements along Kingsride Drive between State Route 741 and Lyons Ridge, according to a media release.

The Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District and Choice One Engineering conducted a safety study to see what improvements need to be made along the roadway to make it safer for those walking.

“There are no existing sidewalks on either side of Kingsridge Drive. People walk along the side of the road now, in the grass, and it is simply not safe for them to access businesses and bus stops,” Alex Carlson, Miami Township community development director, said. “By working to install new sidewalks, crosswalks and roadway islands to control traffic, safety will increase tremendously.”

The proposed $3.1 million Kingsridge Drive project is scheduled to start construction in 2027.









