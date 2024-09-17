‘It’s pretty cool;’ Local maternity center offers Bengals-themed welcome kits to families

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A program designed to help parents with their new bundles of joy, while giving them some new Bengals gear, has come to the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the program is available for families at Kettering Health’s Washington Township maternity center.

Daniel and Heather Vore just had their son Owen two days ago at the center.

Now, Owen and his parents have new Bengals gear right from their own welcome kit.

The kit is designed to promote safe sleep and provides parents with resources to help with things like breastfeeding, post-partum mental health, and other early parenthood needs.

“I also work at a daycare, and we try to push the safe sleep for daycare as well. I think it’s pretty cool to bring in something everybody loves, to sell the correct message in keeping kids safe,” Heater said.

Cincinnati Bengals Center and recent first-time father Ted Karras backs the program.

He said sharing these Bengals-themed kits with new parents is his chance to make sure they are prepared to start things off on the right foot.

“Being a first time Dad, you’re anxious and worried about a lot of things and to have a list to provide you with, these are the safe practices you need to do to help your baby thrive and I’m really excited to be part of it,” Karras said.

