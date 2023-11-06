‘It’s not worth losing a life;’ Could right turn on red lights be banned in Ohio?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s one of the first lessons you learn in driver’s school, whether to turn right on red. But increasing concerns around people’s safety could re-write the rules of the road.

News Center 7′s Arielle Hixson is in Washington, D.C. breaking down the push to ban turning right on red.

Pedestrian-related traffic deaths are on the rise. Drivers struck and killed at least 7,500 pedestrians in 2022. That’s the highest number since 1981, according to a new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Adam Snider with the Governors Highway Safety Association said, “We really need to reset the natural culture and prioritize safety. It’s not worth losing a life or having a severe injury to get to a destination two minutes faster.”

Transportation experts say the spike in pedestrian deaths was also caused by an increase in larger vehicles and SUV’s. However, several cities have investigated roadway changes that could prioritize safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

One big change up for consideration is banning cars from turning right at right lights. New York City has already banned the turns. Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver are weighing their options.

And, Washington, D.C.’s city council already approved a ban that starts in 2025.

The U.S. is one of the few larger countries that still allows a right turn on red, which could affect pedestrian safety at busy intersections.

The rule began in the 1970′s as a strategy to save fuel and avoid an energy crisis. Some drivers argue the ban could slow down commute times or deliveries.

But Belawoe Akwakoku, of Balitmore, Maryland, said those behind the wheel have the most power.

“We’re at a much greater advantage with our vehicle because those are a couple of tons where the person is 150 pounds, not much protection saving them, so we should put pedestrians first,” Akwakoku said,

The Governors Highway Safety Association said more regulations should be in place to improve safety on the road, but awareness about pedestrian deaths is a step in the right direction.

